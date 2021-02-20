WATCH: Emmitt Matthews Jr. Postgame Press Conference | Texas

Here's what the West Virginia Forward had to say following Saturday's win over Texas.

No. 13 West Virginia pulled away with a down-to-the-wire 84-82 win over No. 12 Texas Saturday afternoon in Austin. The junior forward finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 1 assist. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow_WVU