WATCH: Mike Carey Postgame Press Conference | Kansas

See what the WVU Women's Basketball head coach had to say following the team's victory over the Jayhawks.
Author:
Publish date:

No. 18 West Virginia stands at 18-4 (12-4) after a 72-68 victory over Kansas. The Mountaineers shot 39.4% from the field and led by 15 points at one point in the third quarter. WVU head coach Mike Carey met with the media following his team's victory on Saturday afternoon. You can watch the full press conference at the top of this page. 

