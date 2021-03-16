WATCH: Mike Carey Previews Women's NCAA Tournament

No. 4-seed West Virginia will travel to this year’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, March 17. West Virginia women's basketball head coach Mike Carey met with the media Tuesday to discuss the NCAA Tournament. You can watch the full press conference video at the top of this page.

The Mountaineers open tournament play with a first-round matchup against No. 13-seed Lehigh on Sunday at Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio. Sunday’s game against the Mountain Hawks tips off at 8 p.m. EST on ESPNU.

