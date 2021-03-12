Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
West Virginia WBB Opens Postseason Play in Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals

The Mountaineers will play the winner of Texas Tech vs. Kansas State
West Virginia's women's basketball will kick off their Big 12 Tournament on Friday at 6:30 p.m ET at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. No. 2 WVU will play the No. 10 seed Kansas State who upset No. 7 Texas Tech 75-65 on Thursday. You can find the game on 100.9 FM and WVUSports.com. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.

West Virginia (19-5, 13-5 Big 12) swept this year's series against Kansas State (8-17, 3-15 Big 12) winning 65-56 and then 72-64 just last Wednesday.

The Mountaineers are entering postseason play after earning their best regular-season record in the Big 12 since 2013. Earlier this week, the duo of senior guard Kysre Gondrezick and sophomore forward Esmery Martinez made WVU the only team in the conference to name two student-athletes to the All-Big 12 First Team.

