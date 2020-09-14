Battle 4 Atlantis has a new Temporary Venue

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the eight-team tournament featuring Duke, West Virginia, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A & M, Utah, Creighton, and Wichita State will be held at the Sanford-Pentagon in South Dakota.

The tournament is typically held during the week of Thanksgiving inside Imperial Arena at Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas. Although there is a new location, no date has been finalized.

The current proposed start date for college basketball by the women's and men's college basketball oversight committees is November 21st, and the Division I Council will vote on it Wednesday.

Including West Virginia, Duke, Creighton, Ohio State, and Memphis have been projected as top 25 teams.

The Mountaineers are itching to get back on the court after beating fourth-ranked Baylor in the season finale inside the WVU Coliseum and having the postseason canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

