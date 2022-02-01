Baylor Squeaks by Mountaineers

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6) came up against the No. 8 Baylor Bears (19-3, 7-2) 81-77 Monday night. West Virginia guard Taz Sherman scored a career-high and game-high 29-points despite not playing in the final four minutes due to an injury.

West Virginia was able to keep pace at the start with a couple of mid-range jumpers from forward Isaiah Cottrell, but Baylor started hot, shooting 9-18 from the field and out-hustled the Mountaineers for a 20-10 lead.

The Mountaineers got back into the game, answering with a pair of threes from guards Kobe Johnson and Taz Sherman, igniting an 11-2 run and cutting the deficit to one, 22-21.

Baylor started the game 0-7 from the free throw line, allowing West Virginia to hang around despite six turnovers until Baylor guard Kendal Brown hit two from the charity stripe to extend the lead back up to seven, 30-23.

However, in the final 4:31 of the first half, the Mountaineers orchestrated a 16-1 run, again, Sherman starting the run with a pair of threes, along with Sean McNeil burying a three on the left side and freshman guard Seth Wilson hit a deep three to end the half to give West Virginia the 39-31 lead at the break.

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives on Baylor Bears forward Jeremy Sochan (1) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Sherman started the second half putting the Mountaineers up 10 with a tough shot from the right block, but Baylor came out playing tenacious defense and cut the lead to four in just over two and a half minutes of action. Sherman answered with a three and the Mountaineers had the lead back up to seven.

West Virginia would lead by as many as nine, but Baylor guard James Akinjo hit three threes and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchathcoua went a perfect 4-4 to regain the lead 64-63 with 5:24 to play.

Then, with the game tied 66 and the Mountaineers with the ball, Taz Sherman was inadvertently hit in the face, knocking him to the ground. With no foul call on the play, the Bears picked up the loose ball, taking advantage of the numbers and hitting an open jumper. Sherman never came back into the game.

The Mountaineers gave a valiant effort down the stretch, keeping the game within two possession and extending the action by placing the Bears at the foul line but it was not enough as the Bears held on for the 81-77 victory.

