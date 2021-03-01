Best Virginia Locks Down Another Mountaineer

On Monday, former West Virginia University men's basketball guard Tarik Phillip announced he will, again, be joining Best Virginia play in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) on the FourFourcast podcast.

Mar 18, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward V.J. Beachem (3) dribbles the ball against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Tarik Phillip (12) in the first half during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Although this is the third year Tarik announced his intentions to play for Best Virginia, he has yet to see the floor. In the first year, Phillip was under contract with the Washington Wizards and was unable to play. Last year, the team could not make the trip to Columbus, OH, where the TBT was being held in a bubble due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team after initially being scheduled to host a regional prior to the pandemic.

Two years ago, members of the West Virginia Final Four team linked up with some of the top players from the "Press Virginia" era to form "Best Virginia.

Best Virginia won their first-round game against Seven City Royalty 79-63 before falling to Overseas Elite 80-68.

Phillip is currently playing in Turkey for Tofas Bursa, where he is averaging over 14 points per game.

John Flowers, Kevin Jones, Juwan Staten, and Tarik Phillip have all confirmed they will be members of Best Virginia.

