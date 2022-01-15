Big 12 Conference Basketball Saturday Schedule
The Big 12 Conference has a full slate of games featuring a top 25 matchup with the No. 21 Texas Longhorns traveling to Ames to take on the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State has started conference play 1-3 while the Longhorns are 3-1 and sit atop the standings tied with the Baylor Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Kansas State is looking for its first Big 12 win as they host the host No. 19 Texas Tech while the number one team in the country, the Baylor Bears, welcomes the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks and the West Virginia Mountaineers are a half of a game back from the top, and the two square off on Saturday.
TCU and Oklahoma look to keep pace as they prepare to clash in Ft. Worth (TX).
BIG 12 Saturday Schedule (Jan. 15)
No. 19 Texas Tech at Kansas State Noon ESPN2
West Virginia at No. 9 Kansas 2:00 CBS
No. 21 Texas at No. 15 Iowa State 2:00 ESPN+
Oklahoma at TCU 4:00 ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Baylor 5:00 ESPN
Big 12 Standings
Read More
1. Baylor (15-1, 3-1)
2. Texas (13-3, 3-1)
3. Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1)
4. Kansas (13-2, 2-1)
5. West Virginia (13-2, 2-1)
6. Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2)
7. TCU (11-2, 1-1)
8. Iowa State (13-3, 1-3)
9. Oklahoma State (8-7, 1-1)
10. Kansas State (8-7, 0-4)
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly