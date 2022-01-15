Big 12 Conference Basketball Saturday Schedule

The top conference in the country is set to showcase its top teams

The Big 12 Conference has a full slate of games featuring a top 25 matchup with the No. 21 Texas Longhorns traveling to Ames to take on the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State has started conference play 1-3 while the Longhorns are 3-1 and sit atop the standings tied with the Baylor Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Kansas State is looking for its first Big 12 win as they host the host No. 19 Texas Tech while the number one team in the country, the Baylor Bears, welcomes the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at WVU Coliseum Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The ninth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks and the West Virginia Mountaineers are a half of a game back from the top, and the two square off on Saturday.

TCU and Oklahoma look to keep pace as they prepare to clash in Ft. Worth (TX).

BIG 12 Saturday Schedule (Jan. 15)

No. 19 Texas Tech at Kansas State Noon ESPN2

West Virginia at No. 9 Kansas 2:00 CBS

No. 21 Texas at No. 15 Iowa State 2:00 ESPN+

Oklahoma at TCU 4:00 ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Baylor 5:00 ESPN

Big 12 Standings

1. Baylor (15-1, 3-1)

2. Texas (13-3, 3-1)

3. Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1)

4. Kansas (13-2, 2-1)

5. West Virginia (13-2, 2-1)

6. Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2)

7. TCU (11-2, 1-1)

8. Iowa State (13-3, 1-3)

9. Oklahoma State (8-7, 1-1)

10. Kansas State (8-7, 0-4)

