Big 12 Conference Standings Update

There were some shifts within the Big 12 Conference over the last week. Oklahoma jumped up to second place after completing the season sweep over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday. The Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Longhorns went undefeated last week to remain in contention for a regular season title. In contrast, the top team, Baylor Bears, remains on pause due to COVID-19.

Baylor Bears (17-0, 9-0)

Baylor has played one game in February, postponing five games due to COVID-19, and look to get back in action this Saturday (Feb. 20, 4:00 pm EST) and put their unbeaten season on the line at home against Oklahoma State. The Bears are 9-0 in Big 12 play and currently only have three games remaining on the schedule with six more games to make up possibly.

Oklahoma Sooners (13-5, 8-4)

The Oklahoma Sooners have an opportunity to firmly position themselves into second place if they can take game two against the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night (9:00 pm EST/ESPN) and wrap up the week at Iowa State (Feb. 20, 6:00 pm EST/ESPN2) The Sooners won the first meeting in Austin 80-79 and just completed the season sweep of the West Virginia Mountaineers, escaping with a 91-90 double-overtime win in Morgantown on Saturday.

Dale Sparks - WVU Basketball

Kansas Jayhawks (15-7, 9-5)

Kansas sits in third place after capturing three wins last week over Oklahoma State and two games against Iowa State. The Jayhawks are in jeopardy of going back-to-back seasons without winning a regular season title for the first time since 1999-2001, although they won the Big 12 Conference tournament in 1999. With a conference record of 9-5, the Jayhawks are still in contention for the regular season championship but, like the Sooners and the Longhorns, who are also vying for the top spot, it will be dependent on how many games Baylor can get in before the end of the season. Kansas plays at Kansas State (Feb. 17, 8:00 pm EST/ESPN+) and hosts Texas Tech on Saturday (Feb. 20, 2:00 pm EST/ESPN).

Texas Longhorns (13-5, 7-4)

The Longhorns bounced back a win at Kansas State and won their first home in nearly a month against TCU after dropping two games the week prior. Texas has a full slate of three games this week, starting with a revenge game at Oklahoma Tuesday night (9:00 pm EST/ESPN), then a makeup game at Iowa State Thursday night (Feb. 18, 7:00 pm EST/ESPN+) before welcoming in the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday (Feb 20., 3:00 pm EST/ ABC).

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-6, 7-4)

West Virginia suffered a heartbreaker in a 91-90 double-overtime loss to Oklahoma on Saturday but did go on the road and knock off Texas Tech. The Mountaineers were scheduled to play Baylor twice this week but was postponed due to COVID-19 within the Baylor program. West Virginia is back in action Saturday and looking to avenge the last-second thriller in Morgantown in game one this Saturday (Feb. 20) at 3:00 on ABC.

Texas Tech (14-6, 6-5)

Texas Tech is still in the mix and can add to their win total with two games against TCU this week, with game one Monday night (Feb 15, 9:00 pm/ESPN3) on the road and the return game Wednesday evening (Feb. 17, 6:00 pm EST/ESPN2) before heading to Lawrence, KS Saturday to take on the Jayhawks.

Big 12 Standings (conf. record)

1. Baylor (9-0)

2. Oklahoma (8-4)

3. Kansas (9-5)

4. Texas (7-4)

5. West Virginia (7-4)

6. Texas Tech (6-5)

7. Oklahoma State (6-6)

8. TCU (4-6)

9. Kansas State (1-12)

10. Iowa State (0-11)

