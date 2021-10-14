Big 12 Conference Unveils 2021-22 Preseason Poll

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released its 2021-22 preseason standings as voted by the league's head coaches, with Kansas taking the top spot followed by Texas and reigning national champion Baylor Bears Bears are placed third, proceeded by Texas Tech to round out the top four.

West Virginia is tied with Oklahoma State for the fifth spot while Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas State and Iowa State make up the bottom half of the standing.

The Mountaineers finished 11-6 in the Big 12 standings following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, placing them fourth. However, West Virginia lost its top two scorers in guard, Miles McBride and forward Derek Culver.

Returning guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil look to lead the Mountaineers with young forward Jalen Bridges and Isaiah Cottrell, along with savvy veteran Gabe Osabouien.

West Virginia will host the Gold and Blue Debut Friday night at 7:00. Admission is free.

The Mountaineers will welcome in Akron for an exhibition game for charity on October 29 at 7:00 pm before tipping off the regular season schedule on November 9 versus Oakland at 7:00 pm.

2021-22 Big 12 Preseason Poll

1. Kansas (8): 80

2. Texas (2): 70

3. Baylor: 67

4. Texas Tech: 51

t-5. Oklahoma State: 49

t-5. West Virginia: 49

7. Oklahoma: 29

8. TCU: 24

9. Kansas State: 22

10. Iowa State: 9

