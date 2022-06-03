Skip to main content

Big 12 Extends Basketball Tournaments in Kansas City

The Big 12 Conference basketball tournaments will remain in Kansas City through 2027

On Friday, the Big 12 Conference voted to approve a two-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the Phillips 66 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships and will remain in Kansas City for 2026 and 2027.

Mar 9, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; The Big 12 logo at center court prior to the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center.

“Kansas City’s long affiliation with the Big 12 Conference entered an exciting new chapter in 2020 when we welcomed the women’s tournament back to Kansas City,” said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. “Our city’s passion for basketball is on full display during the Big 12 Basketball Championships and we could not be more excited to continue our tradition of excellence when hosting these tournaments.”

“Kansas City has been a valued partner, showcasing a true dedication to making these tournaments the best postseason basketball event in the country,” stated Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “As we prepare to welcome four new schools in the coming years, I’m confident Kansas City will continue to deliver a first-class Championship experience for our athletes, administrators, fans and partners.”

In 2022, the men’s tournament was played at T-Mobile Center, where crowds have averaged almost 18,000 people each year. The women’s tournament was conducted at Municipal Auditorium, which recorded the highest number of attendees for the women’s basketball quarterfinals since 2013.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Screen Shot 2022-06-03 at 11.12.55 AM
Area 304+

List of Recruits Visiting WVU This Weekend

By Schuyler Callihan24 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin (7) gains yards after a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Tavon Austin Finds a new Home

By Christopher Hall14 hours ago
Darius Hill
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Darius Hill Crushes a Homer in First Pitch He Sees in AAA

By Schuyler CallihanJun 2, 2022
20D17905-DEFD-4E50-935A-C81B0D91A66E
Recruiting

WVU Adds Three More Visitors in June

By Schuyler CallihanJun 2, 2022
USATSI_17772215_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

Courtney Ramey Now Officially in Play for WVU, Others

By Schuyler CallihanJun 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 9.35.09 AM
Recruiting

2026 WR Chris Henry Jr. Participates at WVU Camp

By Schuyler CallihanJun 1, 2022
USATSI_16778582_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU Featured in Two of ACC's Top 5 Non-Conference Matchups

By Schuyler CallihanJun 1, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-24 at 4.22.38 PM
Football

Official: WVU Signs JMU Defensive Back

By Christopher HallJun 1, 2022