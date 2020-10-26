Big 12 Releases 2020-21 Men's Basketball Schedule

The Big 12 Conference released its Men's Basketball schedule Monday afternoon.

The West Virginia Mountaineers open conference play Friday, December 18, inside the WVU Coliseum versus Iowa State before traveling to Lawrence, KS to take on the Kansas Jayhawks four days later.

The Mountaineers season and home finale are on February 27th against Kansas State.

West Virginia begins the season at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, SD, at the Sanford Pentagon. The Mountaineers open the tournament against Texas A & M.

West Virginia officially has two nonconference dates on the schedule. The Mountaineers will host Florida on January 30th as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and they await their Big East opponent for the Big East/Big 12 Battle scheduled for December 5th.

Unofficially, West Virginia is set to host the Richmond Spiders on December 13th.

Times and television will be announced at a later date.

2020-21 WVU Men's Basketball Schedule

Wed-Fri Nov. 25-27 Bad Boy Mowers Classic

Sat Dec. 5 Big East/Big 12 Battle

Fri Dec. 18 Iowa State

Tues Dec. 22 @ Kansas

Sat Jan. 2 @ Oklahoma

Mon Jan. 4 @ Oklahoma State

Sat Jan. 9 Texas

Tues Jan. 12 @ Baylor

Sat Jan. 16 TCU

Tues Jan. 19 Oklahoma State

Sat Jan. 23 @ Kansas State

Mon Jan. 25 Texas Tech

Jan. 30 Florida

Tues Feb. 2 at Iowa State

Sat Feb. 6 Kansas

Tues Feb. 9 @ Texas Tech

Sat Feb. 13 Oklahoma

Mon Feb. 15 Baylor

Sat Feb. 20 @ Texas

Mon Feb. 22 @ TCU

Sat Feb. 27 Kansas State

Wed-Sat Mar. 10-13 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly