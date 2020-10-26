SI.com
Big 12 Releases 2020-21 Men's Basketball Schedule

Christopher Hall

The Big 12 Conference released its Men's Basketball schedule Monday afternoon. 

The West Virginia Mountaineers open conference play Friday, December 18, inside the WVU Coliseum versus Iowa State before traveling to Lawrence, KS to take on the Kansas Jayhawks four days later. 

The Mountaineers season and home finale are on February 27th against Kansas State.

West Virginia begins the season at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, SD, at the Sanford Pentagon. The Mountaineers open the tournament against Texas A&M. 

West Virginia officially has two nonconference dates on the schedule. The Mountaineers will host Florida on January 30th as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and they await their Big East opponent for the Big East/Big 12 Battle scheduled for December 5th. 

Unofficially, West Virginia is set to host the Richmond Spiders on December 13th. 

Times and television will be announced at a later date. 

2020-21 WVU Men's Basketball Schedule 

Wed-Fri Nov. 25-27 Bad Boy Mowers Classic

Sat Dec. 5 Big East/Big 12 Battle

Fri Dec. 18 Iowa State

Tues Dec. 22 @ Kansas 

Sat Jan. 2 @ Oklahoma

Mon Jan. 4 @ Oklahoma State 

Sat Jan. 9 Texas

Tues Jan. 12 @ Baylor 

Sat Jan. 16 TCU 

Tues Jan. 19 Oklahoma State

Sat Jan. 23 @ Kansas State 

Mon Jan. 25 Texas Tech 

Jan. 30 Florida

Tues Feb. 2 at Iowa State 

Sat Feb. 6 Kansas

Tues Feb. 9 @ Texas Tech 

Sat Feb. 13 Oklahoma

Mon Feb. 15 Baylor

Sat Feb. 20 @ Texas

Mon Feb. 22 @ TCU

Sat Feb. 27 Kansas State

Wed-Sat Mar. 10-13 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo. 

