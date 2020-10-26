Big 12 Releases 2020-21 Men's Basketball Schedule
Christopher Hall
The Big 12 Conference released its Men's Basketball schedule Monday afternoon.
The West Virginia Mountaineers open conference play Friday, December 18, inside the WVU Coliseum versus Iowa State before traveling to Lawrence, KS to take on the Kansas Jayhawks four days later.
The Mountaineers season and home finale are on February 27th against Kansas State.
West Virginia begins the season at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, SD, at the Sanford Pentagon. The Mountaineers open the tournament against Texas A&M.
West Virginia officially has two nonconference dates on the schedule. The Mountaineers will host Florida on January 30th as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and they await their Big East opponent for the Big East/Big 12 Battle scheduled for December 5th.
Unofficially, West Virginia is set to host the Richmond Spiders on December 13th.
Times and television will be announced at a later date.
2020-21 WVU Men's Basketball Schedule
Wed-Fri Nov. 25-27 Bad Boy Mowers Classic
Sat Dec. 5 Big East/Big 12 Battle
Fri Dec. 18 Iowa State
Tues Dec. 22 @ Kansas
Sat Jan. 2 @ Oklahoma
Mon Jan. 4 @ Oklahoma State
Sat Jan. 9 Texas
Tues Jan. 12 @ Baylor
Sat Jan. 16 TCU
Tues Jan. 19 Oklahoma State
Sat Jan. 23 @ Kansas State
Mon Jan. 25 Texas Tech
Jan. 30 Florida
Tues Feb. 2 at Iowa State
Sat Feb. 6 Kansas
Tues Feb. 9 @ Texas Tech
Sat Feb. 13 Oklahoma
Mon Feb. 15 Baylor
Sat Feb. 20 @ Texas
Mon Feb. 22 @ TCU
Sat Feb. 27 Kansas State
Wed-Sat Mar. 10-13 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship Kansas City, Mo.
