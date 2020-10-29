SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Big 12 Releases Preseason Poll

Christopher Hall

The Big 12 Conference released its Preseason Standings Thursday afternoon, and, as voted on by the coaches, Baylor comes in at number one while West Virginia was selected third.

Kansas finished the 2019-20 season as the Big 12 regular season champions with a 17-1 conference record, and the Mountaineers finished sixth at 9-9.

West Virginia returns the majority of its production from last season. Leading scorers, forwards Oscar Tshiewbwe and Derek Culver, were honored on Wednesday with preseason accolades with Tshiebwe making the All-Big 12 Team and Culver coming in with Big 12 Honorable Mention honors. 

Sophomore guard Miles "Duece" McBride averaged 9.5 points during his freshman campaign and averaged 14 points in the final three games of the regular season. In a guard-heavy league, Deuce flew under the radar a little bit last year. However, he has the potential to make a splash early.

After the first week of practice, head coach Bob Huggins said 
"Duece has improved tremendously," and "from the standpoint of calls and interest from people at the next level, he's the first name out of their mouth."

This is arguably Huggins's most talented team he's had during his tenure at West Virginia and has a legitimate shot at competing for a Big 12 Championship.

Big 12 Standings

1. Baylor 

2. Kansas 

3. West Virginia

4. Texas 

5. Texas Tech

6. Oklahoma

7. Oklahoma State 

8. Iowa State

9. TCU

10. Kansas State 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PrincessP
PrincessP

I guess they don't remember how Deuce & The MOUNTAINEERS TOTALLY CORNHOLED "the best team in the nation" at The Coliseum to end LAST season eh ?
Huggs has The Best MOUNTAINEER Team EVER. Watch & Learn America.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs No. 16 Kansas State

The Mountaineer Maven staff makes their picks for this Saturday's game

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WATCH: West Virginia vs Kansas State Preview & Prediction

The Mountaineers are looking to get back on track this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 9

A new set of rankings have been released!

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers Unveil Uniform Combo for K-State Matchup

West Virginia releases uniform combination for the upcoming game against Kansas State.

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver earn All-Big 12 Honors

West Virginia has two selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 7: Talking Facts

A new episode has been released

Schuyler Callihan

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas State

Following the Mountaineers' loss to Texas Tech, they will be favored this week vs K-State

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Tavon Austin Released from 49ers

Tavon Austin and 49ers reach injury settlement agreement

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WVU Football Report Card: Offense vs Texas Tech

Grading each aspect of the West Virginia offense from their loss to Texas Tech

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WVU Announces Four Additional Non-Conference Home Games

The Mountaineers have added a few nearby opponents to the schedule

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP