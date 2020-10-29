Big 12 Releases Preseason Poll

The Big 12 Conference released its Preseason Standings Thursday afternoon, and, as voted on by the coaches, Baylor comes in at number one while West Virginia was selected third.

Kansas finished the 2019-20 season as the Big 12 regular season champions with a 17-1 conference record, and the Mountaineers finished sixth at 9-9.

West Virginia returns the majority of its production from last season. Leading scorers, forwards Oscar Tshiewbwe and Derek Culver, were honored on Wednesday with preseason accolades with Tshiebwe making the All-Big 12 Team and Culver coming in with Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

Sophomore guard Miles "Duece" McBride averaged 9.5 points during his freshman campaign and averaged 14 points in the final three games of the regular season. In a guard-heavy league, Deuce flew under the radar a little bit last year. However, he has the potential to make a splash early.

After the first week of practice, head coach Bob Huggins said

"Duece has improved tremendously," and "from the standpoint of calls and interest from people at the next level, he's the first name out of their mouth."

This is arguably Huggins's most talented team he's had during his tenure at West Virginia and has a legitimate shot at competing for a Big 12 Championship.

Big 12 Standings

1. Baylor

2. Kansas

3. West Virginia

4. Texas

5. Texas Tech

6. Oklahoma

7. Oklahoma State

8. Iowa State

9. TCU

10. Kansas State

