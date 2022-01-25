Big 12 Stats - WVU Ranks in the Bottom Half in Nearly Every Category

West Virginia is sitting with an overall record of 13-5, including 2-4 in Big 12 Conference play. With the Mountaineers' conference record below .500, it's fitting the Mountaineers rank in the bottom half of every statistical category in the league except steals (5th, 7.94), turnover margin (3rd, +3.94) and blocked shots (2nd, 5.11).

Taz Sherman is second in the conference in scoring with an average of 18.9 points per game, while Sean McNeil leads the league in minutes played at 35.43 and Sherman is third in the category at 33.53.

In Big 12 Conference games, West Virginia took a big jump in free throw percentage from 68.3% to 81.0%, with three Mountaineers inside the top four featuring Jalen Bridges on the top line, hitting a perfect 18-18 and Malik Curry holding second at 97.0% (32-33) and Taz Sherman at fourth, going 13-15 (86.7%)

West Virginia moved up the rankings in three-point percentage to fourth, not from shooting at a higher rate but Texas Tech, Texas, and Iowa State dropping in production. McNeil is second, shooting at a rate of 48.0.%

The Mountaineers also rank fourth in scoring (65.3ppg) and in offensive rebounds per game (11.1) and third in defensive rebounds per game at 24.5. Bridges is second in the Big 12, averaging 3.5 per game and Gabe is fifth at 2.4.

West Virginia is tied with Kansas for the top spot in blocked shots at 4.83 per game with redshirt freshman Isaiah Cottrell leading the way, averaging 1.5 per game.

In West Virginia's six conference games, they have played the top five teams in the league standings. While they rank in the bottom half of the majority of the statistical categories, it should leave room for optimism that while Taz is recovering from COVID-19, some guys have stepped up and are leading the league in certain areas and have done so it among the best teams in the country.

Jan 11, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talks to his team during a timeout during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Conference Standings

1. Kansas (16-2, 5-1)

2. Baylor (17-2, 5-2)

3. Texas Tech (15-4, 5-2)

4. TCU (13-3, 3-2)

5. Texas (14-5, 4-3)

6. Oklahoma St. (10-8, 3-4)

7. West Virginia (13-5, 2-4)

8. Iowa St. (14-5, 2-5)

9. Kansas St. (10-8, 2-5)

10. Oklahoma (12-7, 2-5)

TEAM STATS (All Games)

Scoring Offense

1. Kansas 80.83

2. Baylor 78.95

3. Texas Tech 73.89

4. Oklahoma 70.84

5. TCU 69.56

6. Texas 69.32

7. Iowa St. 68.95

t-8. Oklahoma St. 68.72

t-8. West Virginia 68.72

10. Kansas St. 68.56

Scoring Defense

1. Texas 54.95

2. Texas Tech 59.05

3. Baylor 59.84

4. Iowa St. 59.95

5. TCU 60.69

6. Kansas St. 62.22

7. Oklahoma 62.53

8. West Virginia 64.44

9. Oklahoma St. 65.00

10. Kansas 66.67

Scoring Margin

1. Baylor +19.11

2. Texas Tech +14.84

3. Texas +14.37

4. Kansas +14.17

5. Iowa St. +9.00

6. TCU +8.88

7. Oklahoma +8.32

8. Kansas St. +6.33

9. West Virginia +4.28

10. Oklahoma St. +3.72

Free Throw %

1. Texas .779

2. Oklahoma .737

3. Kansas St. .713

4. Kansas 18 .707

5. Iowa St. .704

6. West Virginia .683

7. Baylor .680

8. Texas Tech .678

9. TCU .670

10. Oklahoma St. .655

Field Goal %

1. Kansas .497

2. Oklahoma .493

3. Baylor .478

4. Texas Tech .470

5. Texas .458

6. Iowa St. .444

7. Kansas St. .432

8. TCU .429

9. Oklahoma St. .427

10. West Virginia .425

Field Goal % Defense

1. Texas Tech .378

2. Oklahoma St. .391

3. Kansas St. .397

4. TCU .400

5. Texas .404

6. Iowa St. .408

7. Baylor .417

8. Oklahoma .418

9. Kansas .422

10. West Virginia .425

3-Point %

1. Kansas .367

2. Baylor .366

3. Kansas St. .346

4. Oklahoma .337

5. Texas .326

6. Iowa St. .323

7. Texas Tech .321

8. West Virginia .316

9. TCU .311

10. Oklahoma St. .292

3-Point % Defense

1. Kansas St. .263

2. Iowa St. .267

3. Baylor .299

4. Oklahoma .309

5. Texas Tech .310

6. TCU .311

7. Kansas .314

8. West Virginia .314

9. Texas .316

10. Oklahoma St. .327

Rebounding Margin

1. TCU +11.19

2. Texas Tech +8.21

3. Baylor +7.63

4. Kansas +6.11

5. Texas +3.63

6. Oklahoma +2.26

7. Iowa St. +1.84

8. Oklahoma St. +0.28

9. Kansas St +0.06

10. West Virginia -1.83

Blocked Shots

1. Oklahoma St. 5.39

2. West Virginia 5.11

3. Kansas 4.44

4. TCU 4.13

5. Texas 3.37

t-6. Baylor 3.26

t-6. Iowa St. 3.26

8. Texas Tech 3.05

9. Oklahoma 1.84

10. Kansas St. 1.72

Assists

1. Baylor 17.37

2. Kansas 16.28

3. Oklahoma 15.11

4. TCU 14.25

5. Iowa St. 14.21

6. Texas Tech 14.11

7. Texas 13.79

8. Kansas St. 13.17

9. Oklahoma St. 12.78

10. West Virginia 10.39

Steals

1. Oklahoma St. 10.17

2. Baylor 9.79

3. Iowa St. 9.26

4. Texas 8.79

5. West Virginia 7.94

6. Texas Tech 7.89

7. Oklahoma 7.63

8. Kansas St. 7.39

9. TCU 6.94

10. Kansas 6.83

Turnover Margin

1. Baylor +4.63

2. Texas +4.58

3. West Virginia +3.94

4. Iowa St. +3.53

5. Texas Tech +2.89

6. Oklahoma St. +2.78

7. Kansas St. +1.89

8. Kansas +1.83

9. Oklahoma -0.16

10. TCU -0.50

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1. Baylor 1.34

2. Kansas 1.30

3. Texas 1.18

4. Kansas St. 1.14

5. Texas Tech 1.03

6. Iowa St. 1.02

7. Oklahoma 1.00

8. TCU 0.98

9. Oklahoma St. 0.85

10. West Virginia 0.83

TEAM STATS (Conference Games Only)

Scoring Offense

1. Kansas 72.17

2. Baylor 70.71

3. Texas Tech 66.57

4. West Virginia 65.33

5. Kansas St. 64.86

6. Texas 64.57

7. Oklahoma 64.14

8. Iowa St. 61.86

9. TCU 59.60

10. Oklahoma St. 59.00

Scoring Defense

1. TCU 58.40

2. Texas Tech 60.57

3. Texas 61.14

4. Oklahoma St. 62.71

5. Baylor 65.00

6. Kansas 66.17

t-7. Iowa St. 66.57

t-7. Kansas St. 66.57

9. Oklahoma 68.00

10. West Virginia 73.67

Scoring Margin

t-1. Kansas +6.00

t-1. Texas Tech +6.00

3. Baylor +5.71

4. Texas +3.43

5. TCU +1.20

6. Kansas St. -1.71

7. Oklahoma St. -3.71

8. Oklahoma -3.86

9. Iowa St. -4.71

10. West Virginia -8.33

Free Throw %

1. West Virginia .810

2. Texas .800

3. Kansas .742

4. Baylor .724

5. Oklahoma .717

6. Iowa St. .697

7. Texas Tech .685

8. Kansas St. .663

9. Oklahoma St. .647

10. TCU .580

Field Goal %

1. Oklahoma .463

2. Kansas .460

3. Baylor .457

4. Texas Tech .451

5. Texas .428

6. Iowa St. .424

7. TCU .423

8. Kansas St. .414

9. West Virginia .377

10. Oklahoma St. .376

Field Goal % Defense

1. Texas Tech .383

2. Oklahoma St. .389

3. TCU .397

4. Kansas .401

5. Kansas St. .419

6. Texas .425

7. West Virginia .432

8. Baylor .467

9. Iowa St. .476

10. Oklahoma .478

3-Point %

1. Baylor .382

2. Kansas St. .360

3. Kansas .359

4. West Virginia .318

t-5. Texas .308

t-5. TCU .308

7. Oklahoma St. .305

8. Oklahoma .287

9. Iowa St. .268

10. Texas Tech .260

3-Point % Defense

1. Baylor .276

2. Kansas .286

3. TCU .289

4. Kansas St. .293

5. Texas Tech .307

6. Iowa St. .319

7. Oklahoma St. .321

8. Texas .345

9. West Virginia .359

10. Oklahoma .383

Rebounding Margin

1. TCU +8.00

2. Kansas +6.33

3. Baylor +3.00

4. Texas +2.43

5. Texas Tech +1.00

6. Oklahoma -0.29

7. West Virginia -3.17

8. Oklahoma St. -3.43

9. Iowa St. -4.14

10. Kansas St. -7.00

Blocked Shots

t- 1. West Virginia 4.83

t-1. Kansas 4.83

3. Oklahoma St. 4.00

4. Texas Tech 3.43

5. Texas 3.14

6. Iowa St. 2.86

7. TCU 2.80

8. Baylor 2.57

9. Kansas St. 1.71

10. Oklahoma 1.29

Assists

1. Kansas 14.50

2. Baylor 13.43

3. TCU 13.20

t-4. Oklahoma 12.14

t-4. Texas Tech 12.14

t-6. Texas 11.71

t-6Iowa St. 11.71

t-8. Kansas St. 11.00

t-8. Oklahoma St. 11.00

10. West Virginia 8.50

Steals

1. Oklahoma St. 9.14

2. Iowa St. 8.57

3. Baylor 8.29

4. Texas 7.57

5. TCU 7.40

t-6. Oklahoma 7.00

t-6. Texas Tech 7.00

8. Kansas St. 6.57

9. West Virginia 6.33

10. Kansas 4.67

Turnover Margin

1. Texas Tech +3.14

2. Oklahoma St. +2.86

3. Kansas St. +2.00

4. Iowa St. +1.43

5. Baylor +0.71

6. Texas -0.43

7. West Virginia -1.50

8. Oklahoma -1.71

9. Kansas -3.83

10. TCU -4.80

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1. Kansas St. 1.07

2. Kansas 1.00

3. Texas Tech 0.93

4. Baylor 0.89

5. Oklahoma St. 0.88

6. Texas 0.87

7. Iowa St. 0.82

8. Oklahoma 0.74

9. TCU 0.73

10. West Virginia 0.61

