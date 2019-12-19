MountaineerMaven
Bob Huggins is a Candidate for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame

John Pentol

It was announced earlier today that West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins is a candidate for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

This Hall of Fame is for all levels and forms of basketball.

Coach Huggins is just one of only ten coaches in collegiate history with 800 or more career victories. He has been to 24 total NCAA tournaments, including 23 in the last 26 seasons. He has led his teams to nine Sweet Sixteen appearances, four Elite Eight appearances, and two Final Four appearances (1992 with Cincinnati; 2010 with West Virginia).

