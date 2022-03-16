Bob Huggins Joins CBS as Studio Analyst

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins will be in the studio for March Madness

On Wednesday, CBS announced West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and his long time friend and colleague, South Carolina head coach Frank Martin have joined the network as guest studio analysts for coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship airing across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. Martin (Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18) and Huggins (Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20) will join the Atlanta studio team with host Nabil Karim and analysts Candace Parker, Seth Davis and Rex Chapman.

Martin is a 15-year coaching veteran, compiling a 288-201 record with South Carolina (2012-2022; 171-147) and Kansas State (2007-12; 117-54). He led the Gamecocks to the 2017 Men’s Final Four, his deepest run of five NCAA Tournament appearances.

