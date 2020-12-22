Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Bob Huggins Nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is back on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday and for the fourth consecutive season, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced West Virginia University men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins is back on the Hall of Fame Ballot.

Bob Huggins collected career win 888 with the win at Iowa State on March 3, 2020, and with the win, he moved past Dean Smith for sixth place on the NCAA all-time Division I winningest coaches list. Huggins is also the fourth-winningest active Division I coach behind Mike Krzyzewski (Duke), Jim Boeheim (Syracuse), and Roy Williams (North Carolina). 

First-time nominees are Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Paul Pierce, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith, and Lauren Jackson. Along with Bob Huggins, 

Returning to the ballot are fan-favorite nominees Chauncey Billups, Chris Bosh, Richard Hamilton, Bob Huggins, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright, Swin Cash, and Becky Hammon, among others.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins
Basketball

Bob Huggins Nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame

USATSI_14031737_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas

Football

WVU AD Shane Lyons Squashes Auburn Rumors

USATSI_14032379_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/22

USATSI_14032925_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for No. 7 West Virginia at No. 3 Kansas

Oct 3, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tykee Smith (23) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass from Baylor Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer (5) during the second overtime at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Tykee Smith and Dante Stills Earn PFF All-American Honors

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Derek Culver (1) shoots while defended by Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike (35) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

No. 7 West Virginia Searching for Their First Win in Allen Fieldhouse

Neal Brown
Football

Neal Brown and Shane Lyons Release Statements on the Opportunity to Play Army

USATSI_15016031_168388579_lowres
Football

BREAKING: AutoZone Liberty Bowl Finds New Opponent for WVU