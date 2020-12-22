Bob Huggins Nominated for Naismith Hall of Fame

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins is back on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Ballot

On Tuesday and for the fourth consecutive season, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced West Virginia University men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins is back on the Hall of Fame Ballot.

Bob Huggins collected career win 888 with the win at Iowa State on March 3, 2020, and with the win, he moved past Dean Smith for sixth place on the NCAA all-time Division I winningest coaches list. Huggins is also the fourth-winningest active Division I coach behind Mike Krzyzewski (Duke), Jim Boeheim (Syracuse), and Roy Williams (North Carolina).

First-time nominees are Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Paul Pierce, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith, and Lauren Jackson. Along with Bob Huggins,

Returning to the ballot are fan-favorite nominees Chauncey Billups, Chris Bosh, Richard Hamilton, Bob Huggins, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright, Swin Cash, and Becky Hammon, among others.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly