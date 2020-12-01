Bob Huggins: "There’s a lot of Areas We’d Like to Improve On"

It should not be surprising that West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was critical of his team despite his Mountaineers leaving South Dakota as the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic champions.

Huggins is known for his program’s defensive prowess, but two of West Virginia’s three opponents (South Dakota State, Western Kentucky) were able to get easy baskets on back door screens. Those were both veteran-led teams, but compared to how West Virginia played defense last year, that did come as a surprise.

“There’s a lot of areas we’d like to improve on,” said Huggins. “We haven’t played very well. I mean, for this group, I don’t think we’ve played near as well as what we’re capable of playing. We haven’t guarded, not even a little bit – compared to basically what this group did a year ago at the end of the year.

“At the end of the year, think about it, I mean Baylor came in here number one in the country, I think, and we guarded the heck out of them, and they bounced it. And we didn’t guard the teams we played in South Dakota the way we guarded teams in our own league. I think our defense has got to get a lot better.”

West Virginia struggled offensively. Naturally, being that it was the first competition they have seen thus far, it was inevitable. Most notably, the Mountaineers struggled with full court pressure, and a young VCU team used it to their advantage to stay within striking distance. Plus, the Mountaineers lacked rhythm in their half court offense, again an area that can also be chalked up to early season competition.

“We missed so many open guys, and I’m just not talking open cutters, I’m talking about guys standing wide open – maybe in the corner or on the wing or whatever,” said Huggins. “Our floor vision has to improve. I think to pass it - first of all, you want to have to pass it. We need to get there too.”

West Virginia looks to improve quickly and will need to make significant strides as the Mountaineers take on the No. 1 team in the country, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, at 7:00 pm on ESPN in the Jimmy V Classic.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly