A Breakdown of WVU Basketball's Incoming Transfers

The 2022 WVU basketball season was disappointing for the WVU fan base. After going 16-17, missing the postseason and losing players such as Isaiah Cottrell and Jalen Bridges to the transfer portal, the Mountaineers are looking to improve and have done so by picking up some big-name transfers during the offseason. With about six months until the start of the season, here are the players transferring into the Mountaineer program for the 2022 season.

Emmitt Matthews Jr.: A familiar face returns to WVU after transferring back to his home state to play for the Washington Huskies last season. It is a welcome sight, especially after losing solid forward play in Jalen Bridges, who has since transferred to Baylor. Matthews is coming off of his best collegiate season, having averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 assists per game during the 2021-2022 season.

Eligibility remaining: One year.

Tre Mitchell: This is another familiar face for Mountaineer fans as this man has played for the opposition. Tre Mitchell is transferring from Texas for his senior season. Mitchell averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the March Madness Round of 32 Longhorns last season. Mitchell is familiar with the transfer process, however. Before his lone season at Texas, Mitchell spent two seasons at UMass where he was the 2019-2020 A-10 Rookie of the Year and was A-10 Second Team and First Team his freshman and sophomore years respectively. With great footwork and a solid jumper, Mitchell will be a solid big man for the Mountaineers for the upcoming season.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Tre Mitchell shooting a hook shot over Gabe Osabuohien.

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Toussaint: He is not the biggest and he is not the best offensive player. But he may have the most heart. If Bob Huggins were building a point guard from scratch, Joe Toussaint might be that player. Toussaint plays with a downhill mentality, driving to the lane for layups, even at his small stature at six feet tall and 190 pounds. Averaging almost 1.5 steals along with 3.2 assists per game, he brings a much-needed perimeter defensive presence to the Mountaineers.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Erik Stevenson: To say Erik Stevenson has bounced around college basketball would be accurate. This is his third time transferring, taking advantage of the COVID year of eligibility after having stints at Wichita State (two years), Washington and South Carolina. Although he has transferred multiple times, he can definitely play basketball, having averaged 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds for South Carolina this past season. Stevenson will bring some much-needed experience to a fairly unfledged Mountaineer backcourt.

Eligibility remaining: One year.

Erik Stevenson shooting a jump shot over Auburn's Jabari Smith. Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jimmy Bell Jr. (JUCO): Having transferred to Moberly Community College after two seasons at St. Louis, Jimmy Bell brings a strong inside presence to the Mountaineers. A strong back-to-the-basket player, Bell averaged 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game along with 1.5 blocks. Without a strong post player last season, Mountaineer fans should be excited to have someone with a presence in the paint.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Mohamed Wague (JUCO): Mohamed Wague was a dominant post presence at Harcum College, averaging 14.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. He possesses solid athleticism along with great hands, making him great off the pick and roll. Wague also has quick turns on post-ups, blowing by defenders and easily getting into the paint. If he can add some solid muscle in the offseason, he can be a problem for any defender in the country.

Eligibility remaining: Three years.

The Mountaineers have rebuilt their team through the transfer portal with some solid additions. Only time will tell whether or not the Mountaineers will prevail in the Big XII this year.

