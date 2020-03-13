MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: Brandon Knapper Enters the Transfer Portal

Christopher Hall

Morgantown, WV - As first reported by Verbal Commits via twitter, West Virginia point guard Brandon Knapper entered the transfer portal on Friday. 

The South Charleston native averaged 5.0 points per game during his freshman campaign and ended the 2019-20 season averaging 2.6 points, for a career average of 3.9 points per game. 

Knapper scored a career-high 25 points during his freshman season against Oklahoma on 7-10 shooting from the field in a 79-71 win over the Sooners. 

