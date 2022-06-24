Breaking Down TBT's West Virginia Region

The Basketball Tournament released the 2022 bracket. Here is a breakdown of every team in Best Virginia's Region.

The Basketball Tournament has released its 2022 tournament bracket. Here is a look at the West Virginia region.

Best Virginia (West Virginia Alumni): A co-headliner for the West Virginia region, Best Virginia is made of your favorite West Virginia University players. After making it to the regional semi-final last year and losing to 2021 TBT runner-up Team 23, Best Virginia looks to make it to Dayton for the championship rounds. This is their third year in The Tournament. Faces familiar to the WVU fandom join the team such as John Flowers, Kevin Jones and Juwan Staten. They are led by head coast John Flowers and assistants Jevon Carter, an All-American at WVU, and Dave Tallman, the current head coach at Morgantown High School.

Best Virginia head coach James Long. Mike Lawrence/TBT

Herd That (Marshall Alumni): The fellow co-headliner for the West Virginia region, Herd That, a team made up of mostly Marshall alumni, is looking to make a run this year. After a grueling loss to 2021 TBT runner-up in the regional quarterfinal, Herd That is looking to get to Dayton this year. Herd That is led by Jon Elmore, one of the best basketball players in Europe, and his brother, Ot, who is a guard and general manager for the team.

Bucketneers: (Eastern Tennessee State Alumni): A surprise in last year's TBT, the Bucketneers lost in the round of 16 to Sideline Cancer on an Elam Ending three-point field goal by Marcus Keene. Although this team does not have too many recognizable names to those outside ETSU and TBT, they play a great brand of scrappy team basketball that is enjoyable to most basketball fans. They have a good chance to make a run this year with TBT champion Courtney Pigram and 2021 TBT stand-out Tray Boyd returning.

Founding Fathers: After a great showing in the first round of last year's TBT, narrowly losing to Sideline Cancer, the team of James Madison Alumni has the makings to make a solid run in this year's tournament. Behind some solid leaders is long-time overseas veteran Devon Moore and WNBA guard Kamiah Smalls, The Founding Fathers have a solid team that could carry them through The Tournament.

Fully Loaded: Brand new to The Basketball Tournament, Fully Loaded is an alumni team of an AAU program of the same name. This team has some solid player with 2019 A-10 Player of The Year Jon Axel Gudmundsson and Hampton defensive standout Duvaughn Maxwell playing.

War Ready: Having seen success in past years, War Ready has seen early has had four first-round exits in a row. This Auburn alumni squad has brought some solid help from off-campus, with UAB alumnus Chris Cokley and former NBA vet and LSU starter Tim Quarterman joining the squad. The Auburn alumni bring some strength, too, with defensive standout Laron Smith and long-time overseas veteran Quantez Robinson bringing the necessary skill and experience to the team.

WoCo Showtime: The Wofford Alumni squad nearly came back during the Elam Ending the last tournament, narrowly losing to Best Virginia. This year, they return to the stacked West Virginia region for vengeance. With players like Fletcher McGee, the NCAA's all-time leader in three-point field goals, and Neil Rasnake, who has competed with WoCo Showtime since the team's inception in 2014, this team has both the talent and the experience to take them far.

Mid-American Unity: Entering their fourth TBT, the Mid-American Athletic conference squad looks to make some headway. Last year, the MAC alumni lost to Carmen's Crew in the first round 77-65. Although this team is made up of mid-majors, this team is packed with talent with former A-10 Defensive Player of the Year Jevon Bess and All-MAC first-teamer Demetrius Treadwell leading the charge.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Jakob Janoski @jakobjanoski