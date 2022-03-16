BREAKING: Kedrian Johnson Announces Future Intentions

West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson announced he will return to the West Virginia University men's basketball program for his final year of eligibility.

"Loyalty is the pledge of truth to oneself and others. With that being said, I'm back," said Johnson.

Johnson was a mainstay in the starting lineup, starting 30 games last season. The Dallas, TX native averaged 5.3 points and 1.7 assists and a team-leading 1.6 steals per game this past season.

