BREAKING: More Postponements for West Virginia Basketball

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced that the top 15 matchup between the No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers and the No. 2 Baylor Bears on Tuesday night was postponed due to WVU unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds as established by the Big 12 Conference and is continuing through the Mountaineers next two games versus TCU (January 16) and Oklahoma State (January 19).

West Virginia will work with the Big 12 Conference and the two schools to reschedule the game.

