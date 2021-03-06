BREAKING: OSU Star Cade Cunningham Out vs. WVU

In hours away from tipoff, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton told Oklahoma State play-by-play announcer Dave Hunziker that the Big 12 Conferences leading scorer, Cade Cunningham, will not play against the No. 6 West Virginia Mountaineers due to an ankle sprain suffered in the final minute against Baylor Thursday night.

Additionally, starting point guard Isaac Likekele will miss his fourth-straight game with a hand injury.

Cunningham is averaging 19.7 points per game along with 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

West Virginia and Oklahoma State are set to tipoff at 2:00 pm EST on ESPN.

