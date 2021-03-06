Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
BREAKING: OSU Star Cade Cunningham Out vs. WVU

Big 12 leading scorer Cade Cunningham out versus West Virginia
In hours away from tipoff, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton told Oklahoma State play-by-play announcer Dave Hunziker that the Big 12 Conferences leading scorer, Cade Cunningham, will not play against the No. 6 West Virginia Mountaineers due to an ankle sprain suffered in the final minute against Baylor Thursday night.  

Additionally, starting point guard Isaac Likekele will miss his fourth-straight game with a hand injury.

Cunningham is averaging 19.7 points per game along with 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. 

West Virginia and Oklahoma State are set to tipoff at 2:00 pm EST on ESPN. 

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes to the basket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena.
