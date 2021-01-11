BREAKING: West Virginia - Baylor Postponed

The Tuesday night matchup between West Virginia and Baylor has been postponed

The West Virginia Athletics Communication department announced the West Virginia University Mountaineer men's basketball game against the second-ranked Baylor Bears on Tuesday night has been postponed due to West Virginia being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the Big 12 Conference.

WVU will work with the Big 12 Conference and Baylor to reschedule the game, according to the release.

“Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” said West Virginia Athletic Director Shame Lyons. “While this issue has hit many college basketball programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season.”

West Virginia is scheduled to play TCU Saturday afternoon at 2:00 EST on ESPN+.

