JUST IN: Charleston, WV to Host TBT Regional

Charleston, West Virginia, will host the first weekend of The Basketball Tournament July 17-21. West Virginia men's basketball alumni team Best Virginia and Marshall's alumni squad Herd That are the host teams. (Click here for tickets)

TBT is a winner take all one-million-dollar cash prize that runs July 16-August 3.

Dates and Location:

Weekend 1

July 16-20 Wichita, KS

July 17-21 Charleston, WV

Weekend 2

July 23-27 Columbus, OH

July 24-28, Illinois

TBT Championship

July 31- August 3 Dayton, OH

