JUST IN: Charleston, WV to Host TBT Regional
The Basketball Tournament selects Charleston, WV as host site
Charleston, West Virginia, will host the first weekend of The Basketball Tournament July 17-21. West Virginia men's basketball alumni team Best Virginia and Marshall's alumni squad Herd That are the host teams. (Click here for tickets)
TBT is a winner take all one-million-dollar cash prize that runs July 16-August 3.
Dates and Location:
Weekend 1
July 16-20 Wichita, KS
July 17-21 Charleston, WV
Weekend 2
July 23-27 Columbus, OH
July 24-28, Illinois
TBT Championship
July 31- August 3 Dayton, OH
