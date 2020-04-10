Comparing Oscar Tshiebwe and Miles McBride To WVU's Greatest Freshman Performances

Coming into this season, many expected Oscar Tshiebwe to have an immediate impact and be among the best players on West Virginia’s roster. His decision to test the NBA draft waters shows how well-regarded his opening campaign was.

What few seemed to see coming was the explosive play of fellow freshman Miles “Deuce” McBride who brought a talent for scoring the ball from the outside that the Mountaineers lacked throughout the season.

After such successful freshman seasons for both, it seems fitting to take a look at how they did statistically and compare those performances with some of the most impressive first years at West Virginia to see what happened after each stellar campaign.

Current Freshman

Oscar Tshiebwe

As the second McDonald’s All-American ever recruited to West Virginia out of high school, expectations for Tshiebwe’s opening season were high. He certainly did not disappoint.

With team-high averages of 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, he became the first freshman since Devin Ebanks in 2008-09 to average double figures in points, and the first to lead the team in scoring since Eron Harris did it in 2012-13. His impressive numbers, paired with signs pointing to him returning for a sophomore season, can make Mountaineer fans very excited for the potential Tshiebwe holds in old gold and blue.

Miles McBride

Hampered by injuries in high school, McBride never really blew up on the recruiting scene before committing to West Virginia but Bob Huggins’ staff knew they had something special. That was on full display during his freshman season.

Though streaky at times, his 9.5 points per game undersell the impact his ability to put the ball in the basket had for this team while some of his clutch plays showed the capability to become the type of late-game closer the Mountaineers have been missing the last two years.

All-Time Greats

Warren Baker

The honor of the best freshman season of all time undoubtedly goes to Warren Baker for his stellar 1972-73 campaign. In the first year that freshmen were allowed to compete at the varsity level, the White Sulphur Springs-native averaged a double-double with 16.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game as an undersized, 6’7” center.

Baker went on to become one of the best post players ever at West Virginia, now ranking as the 16th-leading scorer and the third-leading rebounder in school history. He now serves as a color commentator for Mountaineer games on AT & T Sportsnet Pittsburgh while his nephew Brandon Watkins was a member of the men’s basketball team from 2013-17.

Damian Owens

From one WVU Hall of Famer to another, Owens turned in a great freshman season, averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during the 1994-95 season. As West Virginia entered the Big East Conference the next season, he would become one of the first Mountaineers to star at Madison Square Garden, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 boards against Seton Hall as a sophomore.

Finishing with senior numbers of 16.5 points and 6.6 rebounds, the 6’6” forward finished as one of the best players of the 1990s and Gale Catlett’s coaching tenure as a whole.

Kevin Pittsnogle

The second West Virginia native to grace the list, Pittsnogle came out of Martinsburg on fire in year one, averaging 11.6 points per game and shooting 47.6% from three as a freshman. Going through the trying times of John Beilein’s early years to the highs of the Elite Eight and Sweet Sixteen seasons, he was a major piece in bringing the program back from the brink.

Despite some personal ups and downs, Pittsnogle carved out a strong career, averaging 19.3 points and 5.5 rebounds as a senior and receiving strong professional interest. Not only did he start strong but he finished even stronger as well.

Da’Sean Butler

Coming in as the prototypical John Beilein player in his freshman season, Butler put up 10.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 2006-07. When Beilein left following the season, he became one of the players that have defined Bob Huggins’ tenure at West Virginia and went down in history as one of the best players in school history.

Averaging better than 17 points per game in both his junior and senior years, Butler sits as the third-leading scorer in school history and joins Jerry West and “Hot Rod” Hundley as a member of WVU’s 2,000 point club. Combined with the 2010 Final Four run, he turned in one of the most successful careers in school history.

Great Careers

Chris Brooks

West Virginia’s first-ever McDonald’s All-American had an outstanding career, even if he never went on to NBA stardom. Blessed with prodigious athleticism, Brooks brought excitement at his forward position early on, averaging 12.6 points per game as a freshman during the 1987-88 season.

He progressively improved each year, finally breaking out as a senior in 1990-91 with 16.7 points, 8.0 rebounds while setting the school record for field goal percentage in a season at 66.3%.

Pervires “P.G.” Greene

Another West Virginia native, Greene has to be one of the most overlooked scorers in school history, using his silky 6’8” frame to put the ball in the basket at an elite rate. He showed that early on as a freshman, scoring 10.3 points per game in his first year out of Oak Hill High School.

He continued to improve each and every year, pouring in 18.6 points per game as a senior in 1993-94. As West Virginia looked to find its way in the early 1990s, Greene was a strong force in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Devin Ebanks

Mountaineer fans will never know what Ebanks could have been due to him leaving early for the NBA Draft but his two seasons on campus were ones to remember. The versatile forward kicked off his career with great numbers, averaging 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game at 6’9”.

His ability to do it all offensively, plus elite skills on the defensive end, made his impact on the Final Four team as a sophomore all the more important. Finishing that second-year averaging 12.0 points and 8.3 boards each night, he parlayed that into a second-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Lakers with whom he spent three seasons.

Darryl “Truck” Bryant

As his role in the offense grew, so did the versatility of the man they called “Truck.” Used mostly as a shooter and facilitator as a freshman, he averaged 9.8 points per game while shooting 37.7% from behind the arc that season.

As his career went on, he became more adept at attacking the basket, peaking in his senior season when he attempted 222 free throws as a 6’2” point guard. He capped off that season with averages of 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

What Happened?

Mike Boyd

One of the only players on this list that peaked as a freshman, Boyd posted career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and minutes during his first season in 1990-91. The emergence of Marsalis Basey as the starting point guard and Tracy Shelton’s return from injury in 1991-92 seriously cut into his minutes in the next three seasons.

Boyd still carved out a strong career but the promise of his freshman season never came to pass. Despite that, he was a part of some very exciting teams during West Virginia’s heyday in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Drew Schifino

Schifino’s career started out great, scoring 9.7 points per game as a freshman before becoming the last Mountaineer to average over 20 points per game during his sophomore season in 2002-03. However, issues off the court would lead to the end of his tenure in Morgantown.

He was dismissed from the team 11 games into his junior season by head coach John Beilein. Schifino went on to coach high school basketball in the Pittsburgh area while his nephew, Jalen Hood-Schifino, is a four-star guard committed to Pitt in the class of 2022.

Jonathan Hargett

The ultimate controversy in Mountaineer basketball history surrounds former five-star point guard Jonathan Hargett. Averaging 13.8 points and 4.6 assists per game during the 2001-02 season, Hargett looked like the type of point guard who could do some serious damage in the Big East.

Unfortunately, issues surrounding his recruiting process began swirling and the NCAA ruled him ineligible. He left the university and after failed attempts to head to the NBA and Division II powerhouse Virginia Union, he hit the semi-pro ranks.

In 2008, Hargett was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute. He received a five-year sentence which he served, being released in January 2013.

Some of the best freshman seasons in West Virginia basketball history have turned into all-time great careers while others fizzled within months. It is always difficult to project players' futures but Oscar Tshiebwe and Mile McBride undoubtedly put together two of the best freshman seasons the Mountaineers have ever seen.