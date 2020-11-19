Creighton Drops out of the Crossover Classic

According to Jeff Goodman at watchstadium.com, the Creighton Bluejays have dropped out of the Bad Boy Mowers Classic due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Bluejays make the fifth team that has now dropped out of the event. West Virginia, Memphis, and Wichita State are the only three programs that remain of the original eight that were slated to play in the tournament.

Creighton was scheduled to play Wednesday at 7:00 pm EST versus South Dakota State on ESPN.

Texas A & M opted out of the tournament earlier in the week, but the vacancy was quickly filled with Northern Iowa.

Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Schedule

1st round - Nov. 25th

(Game 1) West Virginia vs. Northern Iowa | 2 p.m. EST, ESPN

(Game 2) Saint Mary's vs. Memphis | 4:30 p.m. EST, ESPN2

(Game 3) TBA vs. South Dakota State | 7 p.m. EST, ESPN2

(Game 4) Utah State vs. Wichita State | 9:30 p.m. EST, ESPN2

Winners Bracket - Nov. 26th

(Game 5) West Virginia/Northern Iowa Winner vs. Saint Mary's vs. Memphis Winner | NOON, ESPN

(Game 6) TBA/South Dakota State Winner vs. Utah State vs. Wichita State Winner | 2:30 p.m. EST, ESPN2

Losers Bracket - Nov. 26th

(Game 7) West Virginia/Northern Iowa Loser vs. Saint Mary's vs. Memphis Loser | 5 p.m., ESPN

(Game 8) Creighton/South Dakota State Loser vs. Utah State vs. Wichita State Loser | 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN2

Championship - Nov. 27th

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner | 12:30 p.m., ESPN

3rd place game - Nov. 27th

Game 5 Loser vs. Game 6 Loser | 8 p.m., ESPN2

5th place game - Nov. 27th

Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

7th place game - Nov. 27th

Game 7 Loser vs. Game 8 Loser | 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

