Culver Lands Back in the G-League

Former West Virginia forward Derek Culver returns to the hardwood

Former West Virginia forward Derek Culver debuted for, NBA G-League affiliate, the Mexico City Capitanes on Thursday. He saw five minutes of action with his new club. 

Culver was selected as the 26th overall pick by the Delaware Blue Coats in the 2022 NBA G-Leage Draft. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in four appearances, producing the bulk of his production in his final game with Delaware, scoring 18 points and snagging seven rebounds. 

West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) recorded his 11th double double of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds in the Mountaineers 74-66 win on Tuesday night.

The Warren, Ohio, native averaged 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in his final season as a Mountaineer and was selected First Team All-Big 12 Conference. The honor marked the third straight season he received postseason conference honors before foregoing his senior season and entered the 2021 NBA Draft. 

Culver averaged 12.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game during his three-year Mountaineer career, including registering a career-high 29 points against Oklahoma as a junior and nabbing a career-high 21 rebounds as a freshman versus Oklahoma state. 

