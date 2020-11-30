Culver Named Big 12 Player of the Week

The Big 12 Conference named West Virginia forward Derek Culver Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

Culver was named the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Most Valuable Player following West Virginia's win over Western Kentucky in the championship game.

In three games, Culver averaged 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds, including 23 points and 15 rebounds in the semifinals versus VCU.

Derek Culver and the No. 11 Mountaineers take on No. 1 Gonzaga Wednesday at 7:00 pm on ESPN.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly