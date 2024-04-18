Report: DeVries Fills Two Spots on Basketball Staff
West Virginia’s coaching staff is starting to flll out… finally.
According to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, Darian DeVries will hire Kory Barnett as an assistant coach and Trent Michaels as the Director of Basketball Operations.
Barnett has spent the past five seasons as an assistant on Steve Alford’s staff at Nevada, following him over from UCLA. While with the Bruins, Barnett served as the video coordinator for four years and then as the Director of Basketball Ops for two years. He played at Indiana from 2009-12 and then swiftly moved into a grad assistant role at his alma mater for one season.
As for Michaels, he’s a familiar face to the program having spent last season as the Director of Operations for WVU. So although he’s technically not a new addition, he solidifies a spot on DeVries staff.