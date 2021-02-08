Da'Sean Butler Joins Wheeling University as an Assistant

On Monday, Wheeling University basketball head coach Chris Richardson announced former West Virginia University All-American forward Da'Sean Butler will be joining the staff as an assistant head coach.

"I am so appreciative of our administration for their cooperation and support to make this possible," Richardson said in a release by Wheeling University. "Da'Sean will be a great addition not just to our program but to our campus. We are very excited to welcome him to our program. His career as a player in the college and professional ranks speaks for itself. He has all the tools to be an outstanding coach and we look forward to having him on board."

The Newark NJ, native is a household name in West Virginia after having six buzzer beaters during his senior season. Most notably in the 2010 Big East Tournament with game-winners over Cincinnati (quarterfinals) and Georgetown in the championship game to capture the first Big East Championship in program history.

Butler averaged double figures all four years at West Virginia with a career average of 14.3 points per game and is only the third player in Mountaineer history to reach over 2,000 points in their career (2,095) joining Jerry West (2,309) and Hot Rod Hundley (2,180).

Since his time in the old gold and blue, Butler was drafted by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft (42nd overall). However, after signing with the Heat in 2010, he was waived just months later before being picked up by the San Antonio Spurs' D League affiliate Austin Toros in March of 2011 and averaged 11.1 points in 37 games.

Since 2013, Butler has played in four different countries including Isreal last season for Hapoel Beer Sheva where he averaged 14.8 points per game.

