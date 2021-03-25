Derek Culver Earns a Spot on the Lute Olsen All-American Team

West Virginia Mountaineer forward Derek Culver was named to the Lute Olsen All-American Team and is a finalist for the Lute Olson National Player of the Year award.

The Youngstown, OH native averaged 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and led the Big 12 Conference in double doubles on the year with 11, earning All-Big 12 Conference First Team.

Culver, a junior, is averaging 12.0 points and 9.3 rebounds for his career.

2020-21 LUTE OLSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Max Abmas - Oral Roberts

Alex Barcello - BYU

James Bouknight - Connecticut

Charles Bassey - Western Kentucky

Jared Butler - Baylor

Kofi Cockburn - Illinois

Derek Culver - West Virginia

Cade Cunningham - Oklahoma State

Hunter Dickinson - Michigan

Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois

Chris Duarte - Oregon

Luka Garza - Iowa

Collin Gillespie - Villanova

Quentin Grimes - Houston

Herbert Jones - Alabama

Corey Kispert - Gonzaga

Cameron Krutwig - Loyola Chicago

EJ Liddell - Ohio State

Isaiah Miller - UNCG

Evan Mobley - USC

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - Villanova

Jalen Suggs - Gonzaga

