Derek Culver Earns a Spot on the Lute Olsen All-American Team
West Virginia Mountaineer forward Derek Culver was named to the Lute Olsen All-American Team and is a finalist for the Lute Olson National Player of the Year award.
The Youngstown, OH native averaged 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and led the Big 12 Conference in double doubles on the year with 11, earning All-Big 12 Conference First Team.
Culver, a junior, is averaging 12.0 points and 9.3 rebounds for his career.
2020-21 LUTE OLSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM
Max Abmas - Oral Roberts
Alex Barcello - BYU
James Bouknight - Connecticut
Charles Bassey - Western Kentucky
Jared Butler - Baylor
Kofi Cockburn - Illinois
Derek Culver - West Virginia
Cade Cunningham - Oklahoma State
Hunter Dickinson - Michigan
Ayo Dosunmu - Illinois
Chris Duarte - Oregon
Luka Garza - Iowa
Collin Gillespie - Villanova
Quentin Grimes - Houston
Herbert Jones - Alabama
Corey Kispert - Gonzaga
Cameron Krutwig - Loyola Chicago
EJ Liddell - Ohio State
Isaiah Miller - UNCG
Evan Mobley - USC
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - Villanova
Jalen Suggs - Gonzaga
