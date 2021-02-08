Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

Deuce Earns Big 12 Conference Player of the Week

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride earns Big 12 Conference Player of the Week
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday, West Virginia University Mountaineer guard Miles "Deuce" McBride earned his first Big 12 Conference Player of the Week after registering a career-high 31 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds in the win over the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. He was also the first Mountaineer to record 31 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds since Jerry West in 1960. 

McBride was an efficient 8-15 from the field, including 4-5 from the three-point range and a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line.

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride.

During Big 12 Play, McBride ranks third in scoring (18.6 ppg), fifth in assists (4.0), third in assist/turnover ratio (1.6), second in steals (2.2), and sixth in field goal percentage (47.4). 

McBride and the Mountaineers are back in action Tuesday night to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 9:00 EST on ESPN in Lubbock, TX.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

USATSI_15431309_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule

West Virginia guards Madisen Smith (30) and Kysre Gondrezick (2) and Center Blessing Ejiofer (22).
WVU Womens Basketball

West Virginia Continues to Climb the Rankings

Sean McNeil (22), Miles "Deuce" McBride
Basketball

Score Predictions for No. 14 West Virginia vs No. 7 Texas Tech

West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick goes for a game-high 24 points in the Mountaineers 92-58 win over Texas on February on January 9th.
WVU Womens Basketball

Kysre Gondrezick Earns a Spot on the Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Mac McClung (0) shoots against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

A Quick Look at a Hot Texas Tech Squad

DathvsLJ
Recruiting

2022 Georgia DB Says WVU Offer “Felt Unreal”

USATSI_15545179
Basketball

Kansas Booted From Top 25 Following Double Digit Loss To WVU

Da'Sean Butler
Basketball

Da'Sean Butler Joins Wheeling University as an Assistant