Deuce Earns Big 12 Conference Player of the Week

On Monday, West Virginia University Mountaineer guard Miles "Deuce" McBride earned his first Big 12 Conference Player of the Week after registering a career-high 31 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds in the win over the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday. He was also the first Mountaineer to record 31 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds since Jerry West in 1960.

McBride was an efficient 8-15 from the field, including 4-5 from the three-point range and a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line.

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride. Dale Sparks - WVU Basketball

During Big 12 Play, McBride ranks third in scoring (18.6 ppg), fifth in assists (4.0), third in assist/turnover ratio (1.6), second in steals (2.2), and sixth in field goal percentage (47.4).

McBride and the Mountaineers are back in action Tuesday night to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 9:00 EST on ESPN in Lubbock, TX.

