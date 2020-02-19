Deuce McBride Talks First Start, Relationship with Oscar Tshiebwe

Miles "Deuce" McBride said that after the loss to Baylor he shortly found out that he would be getting his first collegiate start against Oklahoma State.

McBride helped get West Virginia back in the win column on Tuesday night with a 65-47 second half comeback over the visiting Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The spotlight didn't phase the freshman. McBride finished the contest with 11 points, 3 rebounds, and an assist. He was a menace on the defensive end of the floor throughout the night. McBride forced a few bad passes that led to turnovers and had a handful of deflections. The box score shows that he ended up with just one steal and one block, but he had his fingerprints on the ball the entirety of the night.

"It's everybody's dream to come out and start as a freshman. The first half was a little choppy, but I think we picked it up in the second half."

McBride had just two points at halftime before shooting 3-7 from the field in the second half of the contest.

Oscar Tshiebwe is McBride's roommate. They constantly push each other and are always in the gym working out and shooting with one another. Tshiebwe was pleased to see him finally get into the starting lineup.

"That was great. I always tell him that when you start do not come back down, you have to keep it up. You have to make coach trust you and let him know that you can play so you keep starting. I'm always telling him that we have to keep in the gym to get better to keep our starting spot."

The duo are the only scholarship freshmen on the team and have gotten very close in their short time together here.

When asked about how he likes being on the floor with McBride, Tshiebwe said, "Yes, I know that he can move well and play defense. He can score, he can pass the ball. It's great to play with him."

Expect to keep seeing McBride in the starting lineup for the remainder of the regular season, but postseason play is always a different game.

