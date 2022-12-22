Emmitt Matthews Jr. Out vs. Stony Brook

The West Virginia University men's basketball team will be without starting forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. for Thursday evening's matchup versus Stony Brook. It marks the second consecutive game Matthews will miss due to a knee injury.

Matthews is third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.8 points per game, and grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game.

