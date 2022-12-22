Skip to main content

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Out vs. Stony Brook

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. sidelined

The West Virginia University men's basketball team will be without starting forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. for Thursday evening's matchup versus Stony Brook. It marks the second consecutive game Matthews will miss due to a knee injury. 

Matthews is third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.8 points per game, and grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Untitled design (1)
Football

No Transfers Needed - Greene and Marchiol Will Battle for Starting QB

By Christopher Hall
DSC_6404
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_16695004_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

Florida State LB Transfer Amari Gainer Announces Decision Date

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 12.26.34 PM
Recruiting

OFFICIAL: S Aden Nelson Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_6574
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_7042
Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
DSC_6888
Basketball

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Stony Brook

By Schuyler Callihan
Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Geno Smith Selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl

By Christopher Hall