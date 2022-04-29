Skip to main content

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Returns

Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. announces he's returning to West Virginia

On Friday, forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. announced he is returning to West Virginia for his final season of eligibility.

Matthews left WVU following the 2020-21 season after three seasons with the men's basketball program. In his final year in Morgantown, he averaged 7.8 points and 4.0 rebounds before transferring to his home state of Washington and playing for the University of Washington Huskies where he averaged 11.7 and 4.7 rebounds per game.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 11.07.12 AM
Recruiting

2023 Safety Zahbari Sandy Trims List to Five Schools

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Mikey Kluska
Baseball

West Virginia Set to do Battle in Lawrence

By Christopher Hall9 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) try to pour the water container on Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) at the end of the ninth inning against the Boston Red Soxat Rogers Centre.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Pitches Another Gem in Win Over Red Sox

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
IMG_1090
Baseball

West Virginia, Kansas Series Opener Time Change

By Christopher Hall22 hours ago
Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
Mountaineers in the Pros

JC Hits Playoff Career-Highs in Series Clinching Win

By Christopher HallApr 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-27 at 10.38.24 PM
Recruiting

2023 DL Joel Starlings Down to Four Schools + WVU

By Schuyler CallihanApr 28, 2022
Austin Davis
Baseball

West Virginia Suffers Stunning Midweek Home Loss to Penn State

By Christopher HallApr 27, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 11.49.46 AM
Recruiting

West Virginia Included in Top 4 for 2023 LB James Heard

By Schuyler CallihanApr 27, 2022