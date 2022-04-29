Emmitt Matthews Jr. Returns

On Friday, forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. announced he is returning to West Virginia for his final season of eligibility.

Matthews left WVU following the 2020-21 season after three seasons with the men's basketball program. In his final year in Morgantown, he averaged 7.8 points and 4.0 rebounds before transferring to his home state of Washington and playing for the University of Washington Huskies where he averaged 11.7 and 4.7 rebounds per game.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly