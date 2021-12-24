ESPN Bracketology Update - 12/24

West Virginia closed out non-conference play with an 82-52 win over Youngstown State to move their record to 11-1 on the season. They will rest up for the holidays before they head to Texas for a two-game road swing to face Texas and TCU to begin Big 12 Conference play.

Christmas Eve morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released a new NCAA Tournament projection. He has moved West Virginia up to a No. 7 seed.

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Princeton

8. North Carolina vs 9. Indiana

5. Auburn vs 12. Iona

4. Iowa State vs 13. New Mexico State

6. UConn vs 11. Saint Mary's

3. Houston vs 14. Oakland

7. West Virginia vs 10. Minnesota

2. UCLA vs 15. Weber State

