ESPN Bracketology Update 12/31

The West Virginia Mountaineers haven't played since their 82-52 win over Youngstown State before Christmas but will be back in action on Saturday as they open up Big 12 Conference play on the road at Texas.

In this week's edition of ESPN Bracketology, Joe Lunardi has West Virginia as a No. 7 seed in the EAST Region.

1. Duke vs 16. Texas Southern/Nicholls

8. Loyola-Chicago vs 9. Michigan

5. Providence vs 12. Iona

4. Iowa State vs 13. Toledo

3. USC vs 14. Grand Canyon

6. UConn vs 11. UAB

7. West Virginia vs 10. Saint Mary's/Mississippi State

2. Michigan State vs 15. Princeton

