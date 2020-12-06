SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Expectations Are High For WVU Bigs

Lauren Withrow

West Virginia is headed to Washington, D.C. to take on the Georgetown Hoyas in their fifth consecutive game on the road. The matchup is part of the Big 12/Big East Battle and will be the first meeting between the former Big East rivals since 2014. The Mountaineers trail the Hoyas with a 25-27 all-time record.

The Hoyas are relying heavily on their seniors, including forward Jamorko Pickett and guards Donald Carey, Jahvon Blair, and Jalen Harris. These four players have accounted for 71% of Georgetown’s total points this season.

Blair leads the Hoyas with 40 points over the last two games. Pickett follows, averaging 13.5 points and 7 rebounds per game.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins believes that his bigs, including Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe, will play to the Mountaineers’ advantage.

“They are pretty much perimeter-oriented,” Huggins said of the Hoyas. “That’s seemingly the wave of the future with one big and four perimeter guys. But when you have bigs like we do, you have to use them.”

West Virginia’s height should allow them to take advantage of mismatches and to have an edge for securing rebounds. The Mountaineers will be well-suited to run a high/low offense between Tshiebwe and Culver. Forward Gabe Osabouhein will likely play a large role in the Mountaineers’ ball movement, which Huggins cited as a key for the game.

When it comes to defense, if Georgetown does utilize four perimeter players, West Virginia should have more length on the floor. However, the Mountaineers will need to keep up with Georgetown’s offensive speed. The Mountaineers have been struggling to rotate on defense and stop backdoor cuts.

West Virginia will tip-off against Georgetown at 4:30 P.M. EST on FS1.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow_WVU

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 9 Iowa State Embarrasses West Virginia in Blowout Win

West Virginia falls to 5-4 on the season with road loss to Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown: “We Were Soundly Beaten in Every Phase."

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is looking for the Mountaineers to make routine plays

Christopher Hall

WATCH: Neal Brown Postgame Press Conference | Iowa State

See what WVU head coach Neal Brown had to say following the loss to Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

Initial Thoughts: There's a lot of Climbing Left to Do

West Virginia humbled in Ames

Christopher Hall

Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: No. 9 Iowa State

Everything you need to know ahead of today's game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Iowa State

Getting you set for today's game!

Schuyler Callihan

College GameDay Makes Predictions for West Virginia vs Iowa State

Is there any love for the Mountaineers?

Schuyler Callihan

The Day After: WVU Proved They Belong in the Final Four Conversation

The Mountaineers were impressive in their loss to No. 1 Gonzaga

Schuyler Callihan

by

Johnwright

Taking a Look at an Old Familiar Foe, the Georgetown Hoyas

West Virginia meets Georgetown in the Big East/Big 12 Challenge

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Is Throwing At The Dirt

The Mountaineers need to improve their ball movement

Lauren Withrow