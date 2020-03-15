Finding The Best WVU Basketball Performances of All Time

West Virginia basketball has such a storied history that it is difficult to name the greatest individual performance in school history. That's why we are asking you, the Mountaineer faithful, to help us decide on the best single-game ever played in the gold and blue.

This will be determined through a bracket of 16, with eight decided by Mountaineer Maven and the other eight being nominated by the fans. Today, check out the choices we made for our eight and make your nominations to fill the rest of the bracket before the first round starts next Sunday.

Rod Thorn vs. St. Bonaventure, Dec. 28, 1962

Recently having his jersey retired at the Coliseum, Thorn is often seen as the forgotten superstar of Mountaineer basketball. Here, he put in one of his finest performances, tallying a triple-double with 28 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists as West Virginia took down the Bonnies, 94-82.

“Hot Rod” Hundley vs. Furman, Jan. 5, 1957

“The Clown Prince of Basketball” had many standout performances for West Virginia but this Southern Conference matchup may have been his best. Putting up a whopping 48 field goal attempts, he made the most of his shots, hitting 22 of them along with ten free throws for 54 points.

Add in his 18 rebounds as a guard and this becomes one of the greatest individual performances in school history.

Wil Robinson vs. Virginia Tech, Jan. 26, 1972

Robinson is one of the most underrated scorers in school history and his 41 points kept the Mountaineers in one of the greatest games ever played in the Coliseum. While West Virginia dropped this triple overtime contest, Robinson stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds and five assists in addition to his points while playing all 55 minutes of this one.

Greg Jones vs. Virginia Tech, Feb. 2, 1983

From one three OT game against the Hokies to another, Greg Jones nearly matched Robinson’s totals 11 years later. Jones poured in 38 points to go with six assists and seven steals as the Mountaineers took this win home, 90-86.

Playing 54 of 55 minutes, Jones made a huge mark on this rivalry game and put on one of the best performances in school history.

Jerry West vs. George Washington, Feb. 6, 1960

The best player in Mountaineer history marks the list with what was almost the second 30-30 game in school history. He came up just one point short, finishing with 29 to go with his 31 boards.

West had numerous standout games in the Gold and Blue but this was one of his most impressive. Beyond that, it's one of the most complete games played ever by a Mountaineer.

Mark Workman vs. Richmond, Feb. 11, 1952

Workman dominated the early 1950s for West Virginia and this game was his greatest, the only 30-30 performance in school history. Dropping in 36 points, he was a man among boys on the glass with 15 rebounds on each end of the floor to bring his total to an even 30.

A box score this dominant has to be considered one of the very best performances ever by a Mountaineer.

Alex Ruoff vs. Radford, Dec. 23, 2008

One of the greatest shooters in school history, Ruoff’s nine triples set the record for the most in a single game. This came on his way to a career-high 38 points along with eight rebounds.

There have been many great shooting performances by Mountaineers but none can match this game where Alex Ruoff lit up the nets like no other.

Steve Berger vs. Pitt, Dec. 9, 1989

From one record to another, Berger’s 16 assists in this double overtime rivalry win is the most ever by a Mountaineer. He added 18 points to go with those dimes and played 45 of the possible 50 minutes.



The West Virginia native was a key piece as West Virginia knocked off the Panthers in one of the Coliseum's greatest games ever.

There you have it, those are our picks. Now it’s time for you to give us yours.

The tournament is under way, make your voice heard as we determine the greatest single-game performance in West Virginia basketball history.