Darris Nichols Lands His First Head Coaching Job

Former West Virginia guard Darris Nichols is returning home for his first head coaching opportunity
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, former West Virginia guard and Radford, Virginia native Darris Nichols is finalizing a deal to become the next Radford University men's basketball head coach.

Nichols spent the last seven seasons under Florida University men's basketball coach Mike White, spending the first year at Louisiana Tech, where they made a run to the Conference USA Championship before following coach White to the University of Florida. 

During his career at West Virginia (2004-08), ] he averaged 7.0 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while playing in 141 games (75 starts). He helped guide West Virginia to an NIT championship in 2007 and upset the two-seeded Duke Blue Devils in the 2008 NCAA tournament to advance to the Sweet 16. 

He got his start in coaching just two years after his playing days in Morgantown, becoming a graduate assistant on Bob Huggins' staff. Nichols got his first coaching gig as an assistant coach at Northern Kentucky from 2011-2013, then Wofford for a season before linking up with Mike White at Florida. 

