Gold and Blue Debut Review

Morgantown, WV - The West Virginia men's basketball team held its annual intersquad scrimmage with the Gold and Blue Debut Friday night. Playing two 12-minute halves, the Gold team topped the Blue team 37-31.

Head coach Bob Huggins addressed the crowd prior to tipoff, letting the fans know this group of Mountaineers is ready to go on a run but they have a long way to go as does everybody else around the country this early in the preseason.

Huggins assembled a roster in the offseason that more reflected his personality as a competitor. Guard Erik Stevenson has been noted as a 'Huggins guys', not only by his teammates but by Huggins himself and he showed it Friday night, making his counterparts for the night work for every bucket. Stevenson should live up to the billing as a shooter - he showcased it burying his first three of the evening, although his only three on the evening.

Julia Mellett - Sports Illustrated: Mountaineers Now

The defense may be the takeaway from the scrimmage. The competitiveness of the group flashed on the defensive end. Of course, the combined 38.9% (28-72) shooting from the field can be attributed to several new pieces added in the offseason and the team split into two teams, there's a lack of offensive chemistry. However, with repetition it can be fixed - not to take away from the defensive effort.

Guard Kedrian Johnson led all scorers and the Blue Squad with 14 points on 5-11 shooting from -the field, including hitting a pair of threes.

From the Gold team, sophomore Mohamed Wague put up a team-best 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds on the evening while Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint dished a game-high five assists. The 6-10 forward showed the ability to run the floor and played above the rim.

Gold guard Jamel King produced 10 points, also hitting a pair of threes.

Three Mountaineers did not participate Emmitt Matthews Jr. did not participate due to what appeared to be a minor shoulder injury. Forward Patrick Suemnick had ice on his knee and Texas transfer Tre Mitchell looked to have a lower body injury and remained sidelined.

West Virginia will hold a closed scrimmage next weekend with Purdue before welcoming in Bowling Green Friday October 28th for an exhibition and get our first real look at the Mountaineers.

