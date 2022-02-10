Gondrezick Signs with Chicago

Former West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick signs with the Chicago Sky

On Wednesday, the Chicago Sky announced the signing of former West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick to a training camp contract.

The Indiana Fever selected West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick as the fourth overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft, becoming the highest draft pick in WVU women's basketball history. She played only 19 games and averaged 1.9 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.4 steals per game before stepping away for mental health reasons.

Mar 13, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kysre Gondrezick (2) dribbles by Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Lauren Fields (23) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium. Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Gondrezick scored 1,011 total points during her Mountaineer career, averaging 17.1 points per game, ranking fourth in program history. In her senior season, she averaged 19.5 ppg, earning a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and All-American status.

