MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Harler Continues to Do All the Right Things for the Mountaineers

Michael Gresko

The No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3) defeated the visiting Iowa State Cyclones (9-13, 2-7) 76-61 on Wednesday night.

Senior guard Chase Harler was efficient off the bench. Accounting for 14 (5-9 FG) of the bench's 19 points and finished second in scoring behind Oscar Tshiebwe who finished with 16.

Following the game, Coach Huggins spoke very highly of his senior leader.

"Chase has played great. We wouldn't be 18-4 without Chase. He's been making big shots. He's been a good defender. He's had a heck of a year. Chase is a kid that you can depend on to do the right thing."

The native West Virginian shot 50% from three-point range on 3-6 shooting. With about 10 minutes to go in the first half, Harler put up a three that was slightly deflected to Gabe Osabuohien. He then passed it to Miles McBride, who found Harler open again. The crowd's reaction said it all about the ensuing shot attempt. 

The ball may have went around the rim six or seven times before balancing on the edge and eventually falling through.

"I did that on purpose. I'm a crowd pleaser, so I really just wanted the crowd to kind of watch the shot go around a little bit. You just have to stand there and say a quick little 'Our Father' and hopefully it falls in. Once I shot it, I thought it was going in, but it was playing games with me."

The Mountaineers will be back in action Saturday when they travel to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Michael Gresko @MichaelJGresko

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Iowa State

Join the discussion for tonight's game!

Michael Gresko

by

M-townJoe

Former WVU QB Jack Allison Makes Transfer Decision

Captain Jack has a new home

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia vs Iowa State

West Virginia set for Big 12 battle with Iowa State

Schuyler Callihan

by

MichaelJLucasWVU

Newcomers Building Success for Mountaineer Women

New trio helping stabilize the present and future of Mike Carey's team

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

BREAKING: 2020 DE Eddie Watkins Signs with West Virginia

West Virginia lands speedy pass rusher in 2020 class

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

WVU Basketball: Best and Worst Case Scenarios

With March quickly approaching, just how high or low is the ceiling for the Mountaineer basketball team

Anthony G. Halkias

by

MichaelJLucasWVU

Why Has WVU Commit Jacob Gamble Not Signed?

The Mountaineers have still not received an NLI from JUCO lineman

Schuyler Callihan

Oklahoma Gets Season Sweep of West Virginia

The West Virginia women's basketball team lost to Oklahoma for the second time this season

Quinn Burkitt

OFFICIAL: RB A'varius Sparrow Signs with West Virginia

West Virginia Football Signs RB A'varius Sparrow

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Improves Seeding

The Mountaineers rise in the latest projections

Schuyler Callihan

by

TRT1426