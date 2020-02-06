Harler Continues to Do All the Right Things for the Mountaineers

The No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3) defeated the visiting Iowa State Cyclones (9-13, 2-7) 76-61 on Wednesday night.

Senior guard Chase Harler was efficient off the bench. Accounting for 14 (5-9 FG) of the bench's 19 points and finished second in scoring behind Oscar Tshiebwe who finished with 16.

Following the game, Coach Huggins spoke very highly of his senior leader.

"Chase has played great. We wouldn't be 18-4 without Chase. He's been making big shots. He's been a good defender. He's had a heck of a year. Chase is a kid that you can depend on to do the right thing."

The native West Virginian shot 50% from three-point range on 3-6 shooting. With about 10 minutes to go in the first half, Harler put up a three that was slightly deflected to Gabe Osabuohien. He then passed it to Miles McBride, who found Harler open again. The crowd's reaction said it all about the ensuing shot attempt.

The ball may have went around the rim six or seven times before balancing on the edge and eventually falling through.

"I did that on purpose. I'm a crowd pleaser, so I really just wanted the crowd to kind of watch the shot go around a little bit. You just have to stand there and say a quick little 'Our Father' and hopefully it falls in. Once I shot it, I thought it was going in, but it was playing games with me."

The Mountaineers will be back in action Saturday when they travel to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Michael Gresko @MichaelJGresko