How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. Baylor

Getting you set for Wednesday night's showdown between the Mountaineers and the Bears

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3) vs. Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3)

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

