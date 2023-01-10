How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. Baylor

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3) vs. Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3)

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly