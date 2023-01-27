Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. No. 15 Auburn

Getting you set for Saturday's SEC/Big 12 matchup between the Mountaineers and the Tigers

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8) vs. Auburn Tigers (16-4)

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: Noon

TV: ESPN

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD (Link will be provided on gameday.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 1.57.41 PM
Recruiting

Former WVU WR Pledge Commits to SEC School

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 8.18.50 AM
Recruiting

WVU Hosts JUCO Pass Rusher Who is Nearing a Decision

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19858479_168388579_lowres
Basketball

WVU's Youth is Starting to Make a Serious, Much-Needed Impact

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19858505_168388579_lowres
Basketball

What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
Black and Yellow Modern Workout Youtube Thumbnail (19)
Basketball

Mountaineers Now Postgame Show: WVU Gets First Big 12 Road Win Since 2021

By Schuyler Callihan
West Virginia's forward James Okonkwo (32) looks to grab the ball against Texas Tech in a Big 12 basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

West Virginia Moves Past Texas Tech

By Christopher Hall
DSC_0047
Basketball

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17546139_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Score Predictions for West Virginia at Texas Tech

By Schuyler Callihan