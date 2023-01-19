Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. No. 7 Texas

Getting you set for Saturday evening's showdown between the Mountaineers and the seventh-ranked Longhorns

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (11-7, 1-5) vs. Texas Longhorns (15-3, 4-2)

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Tipoff: 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD (Link will be provided on gameday.

