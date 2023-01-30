How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. TCU
Getting you set for Tuesday night's battle between the Mountaineers and the Tigers
Full coverage info is listed below.
Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3)
Where: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Ft. Worth, TX
Tipoff: 9:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPNU
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD (Link will be provided on gameday.
