How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. TCU

Getting you set for Tuesday night's battle between the Mountaineers and the Tigers

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3)

Where: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Ft. Worth, TX

Tipoff: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD (Link will be provided on gameday.

