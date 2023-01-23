Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. Texas Tech

Getting you set for Wednesday night's matchup between the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders

Full coverage info is listed below.

Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7)

Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD (Link will be provided on gameday.

