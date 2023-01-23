How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs. Texas Tech
Getting you set for Wednesday night's matchup between the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders
Full coverage info is listed below.
Who: West Virginia Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7)
Where: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPNU
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
LIVE Updates: Click here for our LIVE GAME THREAD (Link will be provided on gameday.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @MountaineersNow
Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly